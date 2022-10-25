Biden Congratulates Rishi Sunak, Seeks Cooperation On Critical Issues & Support For Kyiv

Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, received congratulatory wishes from leaders from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, who expressed that he looks forward to deepening ties and bolstering cooperation with Sunak on global issues.

Penning a short note on Twitter, Biden wrote: “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine.”

Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 25, 2022

The tweet has amassed over 5,800 likes and dozens of comments so far. Responding to it, one user wrote: “Oh you got his name right this time?” The Twitter user made a reference to a recent incident, when Biden mispronounced Sunak’s name while congratulating the Tory leader. At a Diwali event held at the White House, the 79-year-old said: "We've got news that Rashi Sanook [Rishi Sunak] is now the prime minister. As my brother would say, go figure.”

Biden calls Sunak's appointment to the post a 'ground-breaking milestone'

This sparked ridicule on social media, where dozens of users said that the mispronunciation had racial undertones. “He could have taken a few minutes to learn how to pronounce RISHI SUNAK. Or was it deliberate? His mocking smile and laughter from his audience says it all!" one user remarked.

On Monday, Biden said that Sunak’s political rise is "pretty astounding" and the latter's appointment to the post of PM as a person of colour is a "ground-breaking milestone.” "We got the news that Rishi Sunak is now the PM of the UK. Tomorrow, he goes to see the king (King Charles). It is pretty astounding. a ground-breaking milestone and it matters,” Biden said.