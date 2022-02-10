Biden Discusses Regional Issues With Saudi King; Pledges Support Against Houthi Attacks

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud to discuss the regional developments such as the Iranian-backed attacks by the Houthis against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia. Biden dialled the Saudi King as the US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued an alert warning of a possible new missile or drone attack that may have occurred over Abu Dhabi on 9 February. The US President highlighted Washington’s commitment to back Saudi Arabia to defend its territory and also to end the war in Yemen.

According to a readout of Biden’s call with King Salman published by the White House, both leaders discussed “regional developments and issues of mutual concern, including Iranian-enabled attacks by the Houthis against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.”

“The President underscored the U.S. commitment to support Saudi Arabia in the defense of its people and territory from these attacks and full support for UN-led efforts to end the war in Yemen,” the statement added.

It is to note that the United States's warning to its citizens came after media reports stated that the alert may have been triggered by a gas explosion in a building in downtown Abu Dhabi today with law enforcement fearing a possible terror attack. On Wednesday, a fire caused by a gas explosion was put out in the UAE capital, said authorities and warned the general public against spreading any sort of rumour especially when a flurry of attacks take place in the Gulf country.

Biden pledged to note let Iran obtain a nuclear weapon

Additionally, the White House stated that US President expressed his commitment to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, to the Saudi King. Biden even briefed al-Saud on the ongoing “multilateral talks to reestablish constraints on Iran’s nuclear program. The two leaders discussed matters pertaining to the Middle East region and Europe and agreed that their teams would remain closely coordinated over the coming weeks and months. Both leaders further reiterated the United States’ and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies.”

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane also dialled the Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia, Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair on Wednesday and held extensive talks on ways to deepen bilateral military ties. According to the details provided on the microblogging site, General Naravane Lt Gen Fahd also held talks on various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and discussed aspects of bilateral Defence Cooperation .#IndiaSaudiArabiaFriendship pic.twitter.com/d17kaLH72S — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 9, 2022

(Image: AP)

