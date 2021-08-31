Biden Draws Flak For 'chaotic' Pullout; US Veterans And Netizens Slam #AfghanistanDisaster

The United States on Monday completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan putting an end to America's longest war. However, the evacuation of the US troops and citizens, which has been touted as the largest airlift in US history, has come under severe criticism for being a 'chaotic' failure. As the US scrambled to pull out its final men from Afghanistan by August 31, Americans and US war veterans took to social media to criticize the Biden administration's evacuation plan.

Former Veterans, netizens condemn pullout

War veterans and netizens trended the hashtag 'Afghanistan Disaster', and hit out at the US President for leaving behind citizens. According to details shared by Retired US Army SFC Samuel Williams, at least 90 retired flag officers have signed a letter calling out top military leadership in the US over the dangerous withdrawal and demanding their resignation. The war veterans have alleged that the disaster and emboldened countries like China, Russia and Pakistan to take advantage of the crisis. Moreover, they have also come down heavily on the dismissal of US Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller who had demanded that the senior officers and leaders take 'accountability' for the loss of 13 US servicemen in the Kabul bombings.

I am very proud of my two sons and my own fight against the enemy in #Afghanistan but this end was not honorable for our country @JoeBiden, we are disgraced. #AfghanistanDisaster — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) August 30, 2021

#AfghanistanDisaster is all Biden's fault. He left Americans behind because of piss poor evacution plan. We need to get our people home now! Every American should be screaming for Biden to resign. — Samuel Williams (@votesamuelwill1) August 31, 2021

The President must be impeached @JoeBiden, @SecDef, @thejointstaff

Mark Milley, @SecBlinken

Everyone of these people are responsible for the #AfghanistanDisaster and need to resign now!

90 Flag Officers have called for this as well as 1000s of Veterans. pic.twitter.com/j8JSgdgy0j — Samuel Williams (@votesamuelwill1) August 31, 2021

You broke the golden American rule: You left Americans behind.



You are unfit to be Commander in Chief. You’re unfit to lead.



Resign. Immediately. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 31, 2021

Did he just say Afghanistan now has access to over $84billion worth of military equipment left behind by the US - which also mean Afghanistan has more Black Hawk helicopters that 85% of the world?



Can someone fact check this shit?#AfghanistanDisaster pic.twitter.com/E77y8ke6ip — Taz  🇵🇸 (@Tazman_London) August 29, 2021

So the generals who disgraced their country fire and expel the one Lt. Col. brave enough to call them out for their lies and incompetence. What a fitting metaphor for a dysfunctional military command under a dysfunctional commander-in-chief #StuartScheller #AfghanistanDisaster — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 28, 2021

Biden promises safe return of stranded Americans

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden issued his first statement after the completion of the evacuation operations in Afghanistan and revealed that the US had evacuated over 120,000 US citizens and Afghan allies in the last 17 days. The President stated that he had directed the Secretary of State to lead the continued coordination with our international partners to ensure safe passage for any Americans, Afghan partners, and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan.

Biden also banked on the promises made by the Taliban stating that the terror group had made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments. "The Taliban has made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments. It will include ongoing diplomacy in Afghanistan and coordination with partners in the region to reopen the airport allowing for continued departure for those who want to leave and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," he said.