Biden, First Lady To Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral In UK Without His Delegation

The Buckingham Palace has invited US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden to the funeral ceremony of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle at 96 on Thursday afternoon. However, his delegation, which usually comprise senior White House officials, was not invited to attend the procession. A White House official told CNN that the invitation was specifically sent to only the President and the First Lady. Earlier on Sunday, the White House said that the President has accepted the British invitation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19,” the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

“He will be accompanied by the First Lady,” it said.

Earlier, the White House had announced that the President would travel to New York on September 18 and attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 19 and 20. However, the plan has been cancelled due to the demise of the 96-year-old monarch. The White House has not announced when Biden will now be addressing the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released a statement and said the State Funeral of the monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, at 11 AM local time. Before the funeral, it said the Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days in order to allow the public to pay their respects. Subsequently, on Monday, September 12, a Procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. The King and Members of the Royal Family will take part in the Procession and attend a Service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the Coffin.

The procession will travel through 8 locations

The Procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard. After the Coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and Members of the Royal Family, after which the Lying-in-State will begin. During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen. On Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.

Image: Twitter/@WhiteHouse