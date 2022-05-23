Biden Holds Bilateral Talks With Japan PM; Stresses Bolstering Tokyo's Defence Abilities

US President Joe Biden on Monday kicked off the first in-person bilateral discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Both the leaders deliberated over growing Chinese aggression in the South East China Sea and the Indo-Pacific region and potential ways to counter them, Japan Times reported. Biden also briefly met with Japan's emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace, Tokyo before heading for Greenhouse to meet PM Fumio Kishida, as both countries looked forward to the upcoming Quad Summit.

The heads of state mulled over plans to expand Japan's military capabilities in the wake of the growing muscle-flexing threats from China. PM Kishida also reaffirmed his cooperation with Biden in the face of the Ukraine war by asserting that forced unilateral changes in the status quo are "unacceptable." Biden also assured "full commitment" to Japan's defence, and lauded the US-Japan alliance, calling it a "cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific." The US President delivered an address at Akasaka Palace in central Tokyo before commencing the bilateral talks with PM Kishida.

Joe Biden greeted with military honour on arrival

The US President was greeted with military honour on arrival in Tokyo. He stood alongside PM Kishida as national anthems of both countries played under a beautiful bright, sun-lit sky. Following this, Biden met with Emperor Naruhito, where he highlighted the enhanced relations between Tokyo and Washington and hailed the anchored deep people-centric ties, the White House said.

Tokyo reaffirms its commitment to helping US in Ukraine

The meeting comes days after Japan government pledged to double down its efforts to help Ukraine amid the escalating Russian onslaught. Tokyo upped its $300 million loan amount to $600 million in order to help the war-ravaged nation. The loan will be co-financed with the World Bank and is expected to help the Ukrainian government to build a "social safety net," the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said in a statement.

Leaders begin to arrive in Japan for QUAD Summit

Following the elaborate visit to South Korea, the centrepiece of Biden's trip to Japan is the QUAD Summit and the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). The programme is expected to bind the US and the South East Asian nations through common standards- clean energy, supply-chain resilience, infrastructure, and digital trade. The absent economic pillar of the US in the Indo-Pacific field led China to increase its influence in the region.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi too arrived in Tokyo on Sunday to attend the Quad Summit. He was welcomed by the Indian diaspora with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants. He will partake in the QUAD summit on May 24, alongside Biden, Japanese PM, and newly elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese. PM Modi will be among the first world leaders to meet Albanese on the sidelines of the QUAD Summit.

(Image: AP)