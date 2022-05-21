Biden Holds Meeting With S. Koren Counterpart, Agree On Creating New Order In Indo-Pacific

During his visit to South Korea, US President Joe Biden, along with his counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol, held their first summit in Seoul on Saturday. During the meeting, both leaders discussed an array of issues including North Korea's nuclear program and supply chain risks. Thereafter, in a joint press conference, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol stated that both countries have agreed on creating a new order in the Indo-Pacific region. He also outlined the Republic of Korea's (ROK) strategy to become a global pivotal state, with a focus on promoting freedom, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

The two Presidents also reaffirmed their commitment to a global comprehensive strategic alliance based on shared values such as strengthening democracy and the rules-based international order, combating corruption, and protecting human rights. "Biden and I decided to engage in a closer relationship and we are ready to take our responsibility. Korea and the US will act closer and our friendship will help us achieve our shared goals," Yoon remarked. Meanwhile, President Biden praised his counterpart Yoon's initiative to take on more regional and global commitments, and he praised the ROK for taking the lead in the Summit for Democracy process.

US & South Korea reaffirm their strong support for ASEAN

The Presidents of the two countries also reaffirmed their strong support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook. They agreed to expand their cooperation with Southeast Asia and Pacific Island countries in order to support sustainable development, energy security, and high-quality, transparent investment, notably in quality infrastructure. Meanwhile, Biden praised Yoon's interest in the QUAD, noting that the ROK had complementing strengths in combating the pandemic, climate change, and developing essential technology. Furthermore, the two leaders also agreed to collaborate on infrastructure finance in third nations, especially digital infrastructure. They also underscored the necessity of trilateral collaboration between the Republic of Korea, the United States, and Japan in addressing common economic difficulties.

Biden visited Samsung semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek

It is pertinent to mention here that US President Biden visited a Samsung semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek on Friday-the first day of his visit. He was accompanied by Yoon, and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong gave them a personal tour of the enormous campus. Speaking at the plant, Biden stated that this facility reflects the close bonds in innovation between the United States and South Korea. He also thanked Samsung for announcing a whopping $17 billion investment in May 2021 to establish a similar kind of facility in the US.

