Biden Likely To Hold Telephone Call With Chinese President Xi Jinping 'in Next 10 Days'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday asserted that he intends to hold a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the "next 10 days." This will be the first call between the two state heads of the largest global economies since their presence at the virtual summit last March. "I think I will be talking to Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next 10 days," Biden told the press following the one-day trip to Massachusetts over climate change issues.

The dialogue will be the second such after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, which widened the rift between the US and China over Beijing's ignorance to publicly denounce the "unprovoked" war. Notably, the virtual meeting will be the first such after defence secretaries of Washington and Beijing escalated rhetorics directly chastising each other at the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore. Biden last month suggested to the press that he will discuss current global matters with Jinping, however, fell short of stipulating a date.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Hill, Biden's administration hinted that there could be a waiver of some Donald Trump-era sanctions imposed on Beijing to counter blasting inflation, despite push back from labour unions. However, the American President did not outline what he would say exactly to Xi.

The announcement of the meeting comes after China expressed strong resistance against the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Beijing, in response, threatened "strong consequences" provided Pelosi paid a diplomatic visit to the island nation, which China claims to be a breakaway part of its mainland under the 'One China Policy.' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday dubbed the potential visit as a "grave violation" of the principles and stipulations of three China-US communiques.

Biden on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Speaking to reporters, Biden on Wednesday cited US intelligence officials saying that they think Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan currently "is not a good idea." He added: "But I don't know why." Pelosi's trip was supposed to take place in April originally but was pushed further after she tested COVID positive.

This comes after Biden in May publicly admitted that the US would intervene in Taipei's defence provided China resorted to its aggressive measures to take over Taiwan. Biden's comments broke through the ages of unambiguous diplomacy over Washington's recognition of the 'One China Policy.' However, the US is also bound by the Taiwan Relations Act- the substantial non-diplomatic relations that outlines America's willingness to defend Taipei in a plethora of flexible, durable, and effective ways.

