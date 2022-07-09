Biden Orders US Flag To Fly At Half-mast Until July 10 To Honour Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

As a tribute to ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on Friday, US President Joe Biden ordered the White House to fly all American flags Half-Staff through July 10. As per the direction, all US flags at public buildings, military grounds, and other facilities will be lowered until sunset on Sunday. In his proclamation released on Friday, Biden recalled Abe as "the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan's history, who was a proud servant of the Japanese people and a faithful friend to the United States." He also hailed Abe's significant efforts to establish a deepened alliance "with American Presidents of both parties" in view of bolstering and advancing a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Even at the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in work of democracy to which he dedicated his life," Biden added noting that Abe was addressing a rally in Nara city on behalf of his party candidate for the upcoming Upper House elections in Japan.

The assassination of Shinzo Abe left the world in shock and sadness. Former US President Barack Obama remembered Abe's legacy left behind in a heartbreaking note. Calling him a "true friend and partner," Obama wrote in a Twitter post: "I will always remember the work we did to strengthen our alliance, the moving experience of traveling to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor together, and the grace he and his wife Akie Abe showed to me and Michelle." Ex-American President George W. Bush also offered condolences, saying that he was glad to have the "privilege of getting to know" Abe.

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot at in Nara

A popular leader and longest-serving PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe was shot at in broad daylight during an election campaign in Nara City on Friday. The 67-year-old politician was shot twice from behind, leaving him collapsed on the ground. Initially, Emergency Services told local media that he suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest. Abe was airlifted to the Nara Medical University in Kashihara City, where he was later pronounced dead.

Abe's death has left the world in shock and grief. A 41-year-old man identified as Tetsuya Yamagami has been nabbed by police from the spot who has intended to kill Abe. He was shot twice from close range. Yamagami shot Abe with a homemade gun and confessed his crime to investigators, adding that he bore "personal dissatisfaction" against Abe and not his political views. The incident has left chills across Japan, which experts say is a peaceful country and had recorded only 10 gun-related violence since 2021.

(Image: AP)