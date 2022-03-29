Biden Proposes To Boost Developmental Assistance To India In Clean Energy, Digital Economy

US President Joe Biden has proposed to increase the developmental assistance to India in clean energy, digital economy, and also in combating increasing authoritarianism.

The proposed increase in India's developmental assistance from USD 25 million in 2021 to USD 66 million for the fiscal 2023 is part of the State Department's developmental assistance for the fiscal 2023, which was sent by the White House to the US Congress on Monday.

The funding increase for India supports India's role as a regional leader by increasing clean energy and other climate programming. Funds will also advance investments in the digital economy, said the State Department's portion of the budget.

Assistance will combat increasing authoritarianism, bolster human rights and strengthen civil society participation and democratic governance, the State Department said.

The Biden Administration has also proposed to increase aid to India on the health sector from USD 34.5 million in 2021 to 48.5 million in 2023.

Overall, the administration has proposed USD 302.2 million in developmental assistance for South Asia to promote sustainable development to resist harmful economic practices and unsustainable debt. Funding will also combat climate change by increasing investments in clean energy and adaptation to climate risks, it said.