Biden-Putin Express Desire For Bilateral Relations; Discuss Nuclear, Human Rights & More

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin recently butted heads at their meeting on Wednesday. The meeting which took place in Geneva was a closed-door meeting and is presumed to have lasted four-five hours.

Putin arrived first, followed by Biden, whose motorcade pulled into the villa where the two-state heads officially met, just moments later. Putin and Biden both gave their own individual press conferences. Notably, it was the start of the first formal meeting between the two nations' leaders in three years, a stretch in which US-Russian relations have grown increasingly strained.

What to expect from the Biden-Putin meet?

Putin addressed the Navalny issue and shockingly enough stated that he cannot guarantee the survival of dissident Alexi Navalny in prison as that responsibility lies with the prison administration. His speech involved several attacks on the US as well.

Biden and Putin watch the media scuffle pic.twitter.com/8YB69A3Yvc — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) June 16, 2021

START Treaty

START I (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) - a bilateral treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union on the reduction and the limitation of strategic offensive arms was first signed on 31 July 1991 and entered into force on 5 December 1994. Russia and the US both reflected on the frail progress made in the treaty so far and agreed to enhance cooperation further.

Biden calls Putin 'Bright and tough'

On the other hand, Biden addressed the press just minutes after their scheduled meet reportedly called Putin 'Bright', 'tough' and a 'worthy adversary. In the context of Navalny's safety, Biden warned Russia that sanctions and punishment would be levied on it if Putin's Opposition dies.

Another aspect of focus in the meeting is the issue of Russia-based hackers who recently were rumoured to have taken a meatpacking plant and US gas pipeline offline, costing the companies and the government millions of dollars. Putin, however, denied any involvement, either of his government or his country and stated that he has no links or roads connecting him to the hackers.

In the initial part of the meeting, which is touted to have lasted 90 minutes, the two men were joined by one top aide each, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined Biden and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov accompanied Putin. It was then opened up to a larger circle of aides.

'The US and Russian relations have a lot of issues,' Putin noted through a translator and explained that he hopes that this meeting will be productive for all parties involved.

How the meeting transpired

Arrangements for the meeting were carefully choreographed and vigorously negotiated between two parties for months beforehand. It is reported that Biden first floated the idea of a summit in April in a phone call in which he informed Putin that he was about to expel several Russian Diplomats and will be imposing sanctions against dozens of people and companies, in an effort to hold the Kremlin government accountable for alleged interference in the form of hacking in 2020 Presidential elections.

The last meeting between Putin and a US President was with former President Donald Trump. The meeting ended with the now-infamous Helsinki press conference where Trump sided with the Russian leader instead of his own intelligence agencies. However, the Biden administration seemed to have taken a tougher stance against Russia.

CNN reported that the situation was incredibly tense and reporters were seen shoving each other to enter the 18th-century villa where the two leaders were meeting.

Notably, a similar meeting was held in 1960 in Vienna between President Kennedy and Kruschev