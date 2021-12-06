Biden, Putin To Discuss 'lamentable' US-Russia Ties; Here's Planned Agenda Of Virtual Meet

On the eve of US President Joe Biden’s call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kremlin has said that US-Russia ties are “lamentable” which will also be a part of the discussion between both the leaders. Biden and Putin are set to hold a video conference on 7 December and according to Sputnik, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the bilateral ties between both nations would be discussed. The spokesperson also added that the presidents will go through the implementation of the agreements that they reached during the Geneva summit on 16 June 2021.

Reportedly, Peskov informed that Biden and Putin will even identify the issues which have been dealt successfully along with the ones that require extra effort. The Tuesday call between American and Russian presidents came after both leaders in June this year discussed a range of issues including cybersecurity and cooperation in the Arctic. Additionally, they had agreed to pull back from some of the mutually punitive measures against each other’s diplomatic measures.

Biden-Putin to discuss Ukraine, NATO

As per Sputnik, Peskov also stated that after discussing the bilateral ties, Biden and Putin are expected to address the issues which have been “making noise” recently. Kremlin spokesperson then mentioned that such topics would include the tensions surrounding Ukraine and the advancement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) towards Russia’s borders.

Kremlin spokesperson added that the Russian President’s initiative on security guarantees might also be addressed during the Tuesday video conference between the two presidents. The news agency stated that Peskov laid emphasis on the fact that such guarantees can only be mutual. The spokesperson added that Putin insists on maintaining “mutually respectful and fair” bilateral relations.

Peskov’s remarks came after White House spokesperson Jen Psaki had previously confirmed that Biden might utilise the video call with Putin to discuss the issue prevailing in Ukraine with reports stating a possible invasion by Moscow. US President had already said that the US would make it “very, very difficult” for Russia to attack Ukraine. Putin is set to host a video call with Biden on 7 December after the Russian President met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 December in India.

