Biden: QUAD To Lead Global Response To Russian Invasion As Putin 'extinguishing A Culture'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday attended the QUAD summit in Tokyo with the pledge to make the US a “strong steady and enduring partner” in the Indo-pacific. “The QUAD has a lot of work ahead of us. We have a lot of work to keep this region peaceful and stable, tacking this pandemic and next and addressing the climate crisis,” he said. Biden along with PM Modi, Australia’s newly elected PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are currently in Tokyo to address the summit.

Hailing partnership between QUAD member nations, Biden said, "QUAD meet is critical for our continued cooperation. Our idea is free and open Indo-Pacific."

Speaking in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the US leader emphasised that his country will continue to lead the global response. “We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have," he said. In his speech, the American leader also lambasted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin saying that he is trying to "extinguish a culture".

He said, "Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. The global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, the US will work with its partners."

PM Modi addresses QUAD

PM Modi delivered his opening remarks at the QUAD Leaders Meeting in Tokyo. At the outset, he congratulated his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, for winning the elections. He noted, "Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of the Quad friendship and your commitment towards it."

The PM added, "QUAD has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, QUAD's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust and our determination are giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers". He also reiterated the shared goal of a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region.

(Image: MEA/Twitter)