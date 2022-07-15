Biden Says 'pragmatic' Policies On Mid-East To 'not Create Vacuum' But Modify Ties With US

US President Joe Biden seeks to rejuvenate Washington's relations and "not create a vacuum" during his first trip as POTUS to the Middle East region. Addressing a joint press conference alongside Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Biden reiterated US' "ironclad" commitment to Israel's security. The US President insisted that Washington is willing to demonstrate to the regional countries that America can continue to lead in the region without creating a loop for China and Russia to fill.

"There are so many issues at stake that I want to make clear that we can continue to lead in the region and not create a vacuum...A vacuum that is filled by China and or Russia, against the interests of both Israel and the United States, and many other countries. And so the purpose of the visit is to coordinate with nine heads of state, what is in US interest, and I believe in Israel's interest as well," Biden said. "Here in the Middle East, we have an alternative now. It is growing and gaining power. We are creating an alliance of moderate countries that believe in peace, that believe that our children deserve the opportunity to live a better life," he added.

The US President, however, stressed that amid efforts to build on the relations between US and Israel, Washington will not blindside the issues of human rights. He stressed that he has decided to deliberate on the topic with Saudi leaders on the sidelines of the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting held in Saudi in attendance of leaders from 9 other Arabian countries. "I have never been quite about talking about human rights," he said, resenting his predecessor Donald Trump's decision to step back from influence in the Middle East.

US & Israel stand together to defend fundamental values: Biden

Biden further emphasised that the US stands beside Israel to defend the fundamental values and underwrite global security, prosperity and freedom. He recalled the passing of an additional $1 billion to replenish Israel's Iron Dome supplies, making 2022 the largest single-year assistance to military aid that Israel ever received. "And as we move forward together, partners in both security and innovation, the United States and Israel defense sectors will cooperate in new high-energy laser weapons systems that can defend Israel — Israeli lives, as well as the lives of American service members," Biden added.

Biden reaffirmed US' commitment to preventing Iran from becoming nuclear power

Biden on Thursday stated that he discussed Iran's uranium enrichment issue with Lapid and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to ensuring Iran never obtains nukes. POTUS said he believed "diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome." He said, "And we’ll continue to work with Israel to counter other threats from Iran throughout the region, including its support for terrorism and the ballistic missile program that continues, and the proliferation of weapons to terrorists and proxies like Hezbollah." Lastly, he pushed for "lasting negotiated peace," in order to end the endless conflict between Israel and Palestine, further reiterating the "two-state solution."

(Image: AP)