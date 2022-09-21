US President Joe Biden and the United Kingdom's newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss have expressed their contrasting views on economic policy ahead of their upcoming meeting at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Meanwhile, Biden has also taken a dig at 'trickle-down economics' as Truss has announced her government's tax cut plan ahead of the bilateral meeting. The US President criticised the notion that lowering taxes for corporations and the wealthy will result in benefits "trickle-down" to the poorer section of the country.

"I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We're building an economy from the bottom up and middle out," Biden wrote on Twitter. His remarks came after Truss claimed that the country's economic growth would ultimately "benefit everybody," despite the fact that her tax-cutting policies will first favour the wealthier people. The UK Prime Minister also argued that she does not agree with the claim that tax cuts are unfair in any way.

"I mean, what we know is that people on higher incomes generally pay more tax; so when you reduce taxes, there is often a disproportionate benefit because those people are paying more taxes in the first place," Truss told Sky news on Tuesday. She also acknowledged that Kwasi Kwarteng, the country's chancellor, will remove restrictions on bankers' bonuses in London, a move that had previously drawn criticism from lawmakers and labour groups. Notably, cutting the taxes was one of the top agendas during Truss' her election campaign last month.

Truss & Biden to hold the bilateral meeting

It should be noted that Truss and Biden are expected to hold the bilateral meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues such as the economy, the energy crisis and the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP). The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Notably, the relationship between the UK and the US is "significantly strained" by the protocol on Northern Ireland. The protocol, a crucial component of the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement, is an accord with the European Union (EU) which came into effect after Brexit. It provides for customs checks on products being shipped from the British mainland to Northern Ireland.

