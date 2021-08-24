Biden To Decide On US-Afghan Pullout Extension; CIA Chief Meets Taliban's Baradar: Report

As Afghanistan continues to reel under violence and thousands are still waiting for evacuation from the Taliban-ruled country, US President Joe Biden is likely to decide whether to extend the August 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety. As per Afghanistan's local media reports, US President Biden will finalise his decision on the extension of the August 31 deadline within 24 hours.

Notably, Biden has already sent CIA Chief William J Burns to meet the Taliban's leadership ahead of the August 31 deadline. As per Washington Post, CIA Chief William J Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul on Monday with the Taliban’s leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital.

Earlier, the Biden administration hinted at an extension to stay in Afghanistan to evacuate US citizens and allies along with the troops, owing to global pressure.

"Discussions are going on among us and the military about extending (Aug 31 evacuation deadline), our hope is, we don't have to extend. But there is going to be a discussion, I suspect on how far along we're in the process," said US President Joe Biden said during an address from White House.

However, the Taliban had said that it will not accept an extension of the August 31 deadline for Western forces to leave the country. The extremist group had warned the Biden administration of ‘consequences’ in case the US delays the withdrawal of its troops.

UK Wants Biden To Extend Deadline Beyond Aug 31

Recently, Britain requested the United States to prolong its rescue operation in Kabul past the deadline. The country claimed that if the Americans do not do so, then the other nations would be forced to halt their efforts to assist civilians escaping the Taliban control. According to reports, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders from seven different nations namely the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom are going to conduct an emergency summit meeting on Tuesday, headed by the United Kingdom in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to urge President Joe Biden about the evacuation matter.

(Image Credits: AP)