Biden Told Putin Several Times 'nuclear War Cannot Be Won & Must Not Be Started': Kremlin

During the 50-minute phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden repeatedly said that nuclear war must not be started and it cannot be won. It is to note that the telephonic conversation between the Kremlin leader and US President came amid heightened tensions in Europe between Russia and the West over Moscow’s border with Ukraine. According to Sputnik, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the Putin-Biden call as substantive and said that the presidents discussed all key topics.

"It is very important that President Biden several times said during the conversation that nuclear war must not be started and cannot be won," Sputnik quoted Ushakov as saying.

Further, the Kremlin aide went on to inform that the conversation between Putin and Biden was very businesslike and meaningful. The two leaders also agreed to continue the dialogue after the New Year, Ushakov added. He said that in principle, Russia is “satisfied” with the talks as they were “frank, substantive and specific”. “And I can also say that the spirit of these talks was constructive,” the Kremlin aide said.

Putin warns Biden of cutting ties if West imposes sanctions

Ushakov stated that during the talks, Joe Biden maintained that Washington is not going to deploy offensive strike weapons to Ukraine. He also revealed that Putin told Biden that Russia requires legally binding agreements on security guarantees as well. Putin even conveyed the crucial principles about the earlier submitted documents on security guarantees.

Ushakov said, “Vladimir Putin outlined in detail the basic principles that were put in the documents we handed over, and stressed that negotiations on these three tracks are important for us [bilateral talks in Geneva, Russia-NATO council in Brussels, and OSCE summit in Vienna].”

“But the main thing is that we need a result, and we will achieve a result in the form of ensuring the guaranteed security of Russia,” he also said while adding, “Biden has clearly said that the United States is not going to deploy offensive strike weapons to Ukraine.”

According to reports, during the phone call, the Russian President warned the US counterpart of cutting ties if the West decides to impose sanctions on Moscow over the situation developing in Ukraine. On the other hand, Biden warned Putin about the new financial, military and economic sanctions against Russia in case the tensions near the Ukrainian border escalated. But Putin conveyed to Biden that such sanctions by the US would be met with serious consequences.

(Image: AP)