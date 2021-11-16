As the much-anticipated 'candid' summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping took place virtually on Tuesday, some memes also started doing rounds on social media. Dhruva Jaishankar, executive director of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) America, also shared a funny post on Twitter that has left netizens in splits. He shared an image where Biden and Xinping were seen waving to each other during their virtual summit. "When you feel foolish waving on a video call but, hey, at least the other guy’s doing it too," read the caption of the post.

The post has gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms since being shared around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. As of now, it has garnered around 265 likes and several retweets. Besides, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "This enthu cutlet expression seems quite widespread. Always brings a smile [sic]." "I think body language of Xi is telling everything about recent scenario. (On US-China relation)," another user commented. "I always wave. No shame in being an enthu cutlet [sic]," expressed another. Meanwhile, some users also dropped funny GIFs in the comment section to express their reactions.

When you feel foolish waving on a video call but, hey, at least the other guy’s doing it too pic.twitter.com/SKd8ETW3xY — Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) November 16, 2021

The summit comes amid escalating tensions between two nations

It should be mentioned here that the meeting between two leaders comes amid escalating tensions between two of the world's largest economies over issues including Chinese activity along the Taiwan Strait, Beijing's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region, and the US's accusations of human rights violations in China. As per media reports, the virtual meeting opened with President Biden hoping to ensure that the strained ties between both the countries do not "veer into open conflict." Meanwhile, before the virtual summit, Jinping was also quoted by Chinese state media as saying that the US and China needed to engage in 'healthy' relations to combat global challenges like climate change. The leaders also discussed a slew of critical issues that have exacerbated the gap between the two countries.

