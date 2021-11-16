Biden-Xi Talk Impact Of US-China Ties On World; Focus On Global Issues In 1st Virtual Meet

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping participated in the much-anticipated 'candid' virtual summit on November 16. The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between two of the world's largest economies over issues including Chinese activity along the Taiwan Strait, Beijing's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region, and the US's accusations of human rights violations in China. As per media reports, the virtual meeting opened with President Biden hoping to ensure that the strained ties between both the countries do not "veer into open conflict."

Xi initiated the meeting by greeting Biden warmly and saying that he was happy to see his "old friend", the BBC reported, adding that Biden reverted in a rather formal manner saying, "Maybe I should start more formally, although you and I have never been that formal with one another."

The leaders shed light on a myriad of staggering issues that have widened the rift between both nations. Aiming to improve communication and face global challenges together Biden stated that "the US-China bilateral relationship seems to me to have a profound impact on not only our countries but quite frankly the rest of the world."

'Should run each other's domestic affairs well': Jinping

Agreeing to his counterpart over resolving matters to ensure a "positive" move for US-China relations, Chinese President Jinping asserted, "I stand ready to work with you, Mr President (Biden), to build consensus, take active steps and move China-US relations forward in a positive direction," ANI reported.

Following this, China implied that the US must maintain non-interference in Beijing's domestic affairs, involving matters of Taiwan, in a diplomatically drafted statement. "We should each run our domestic affairs well and at the same time, shoulder our share of international responsibilities and work together for the most noble cause of world peace and development," Jinping said. To this, Biden retorted by stating that the US "is always going to stand up for our interests and values and those of our allies and partners."

Biden calls for 'common sense guardrails' to combat climate change

On matters of climate change, President Biden emphasised the need to establish "some common sense guardrails" adding that "to be clear and honest where we disagree, and work together where interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change." Notably, the two countries, in a surprising move last week, issued a joint declaration to address climate change at the Glasgow Summit.

Meanwhile, before the virtual summit, Jinping was also quoted by Chinese state media as saying that the US and China needed to engage in 'healthy' relations to combat global challenges like climate change.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)