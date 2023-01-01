Biden, Zelenskyy & Other World Leaders Extend New Year Greetings, Reveal Goals For 2023

As the world welcomed 2023 with public gatherings, fireworks, and elaborate celebrations, several prominent world leaders extended greetings and shared messages of positivity and hope. Taking to Twitter on January 1, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: “Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health.”

Sending New Year wishes, US President Joe Biden told Americans that they can look forward to a “great year”, as 2023 will witness the implementation of significant bills that were passed in the previous year. “Happy New Year, folks. I think it’s going to be a great year. Why? Because we get to start implementing a lot of the things we passed last year. Here are some things that are kicking in at this very moment. And hey — you can bookmark it if you’re out celebrating,” Biden wrote, along with a thread comprising crucial updates on drug prices, tax credits, and job opportunities.

On the other hand, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sat down to film a video on the occasion of New Year. “I’m so proud of this country and I can’t wait for 2023. Happy New Year!” he tweeted along with the video, which runs a little over two minutes. French President Emmanuel Macron also shared a video along with a brief message. “2023 wishes to the French."

Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023

Happy New Year, folks.



I think it’s going to be a great year.



Why? Because we get to start implementing a lot of the things we passed last year.



Here are some things that are kicking in at this very moment ⬇️



And hey — you can bookmark it if you’re out celebrating. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 1, 2023

I’m so proud of this country and I can’t wait for 2023.



Happy New Year! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/imlHM8xO5U — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 31, 2022

Unité et solidarité.

Audace et ambition collective.

Tous mes vœux pour cette année 2023.

Vive la République et vive la France ! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 1, 2023

Ukraine's Zelenskyy begins new year with message to citizens

As Ukraine continues to withstand Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to his Twitter handle to instill hope in brave Ukrainians.“Wish for miracles? create them themselves. Want faith, hope? Both have been in the army for a long time. Want light? It's in each of us. Today it's only one wish. It'll come true not by a miracle, but our work. Fight. Mutual aid. Humanity. Happy New Year! Year of our victory,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he acknowledged that Ukraine is clueless about what the next year holds, but it will continue to aim for victory. “We don't know for sure what new 2023 will bring us. I want to wish all of us one thing – victory. And that's the main thing. Glory to Ukraine! Happy New Year!” the tweet read.