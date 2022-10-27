Biden's Envoy For UN Reform Set To Attend Special UNSC Counter-Terrorism Meeting In India

US Representative for UN Management and Reform Ambassador Chris Lu is set to travel to India from October 27 to 29 to address issues of counter-terrorism. The US envoy will visit Mumbai and New Delhi, during his stay in the country and will address the important relationship between India and the US, as per a press release by the US mission to the UN.

Ambassador Lu will serve as Head of the Delegation in a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council while in Delhi. The meeting will be conducted by the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee and will focus on the threats posed by emerging technologies.

Moreover, in Mumbai, the US ambassador is scheduled to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists that killed up to 175 people. The Ambassador will also meet with graduates from the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership and hear their aspirations. Additionally, he will discuss the essential role played by public service in a democracy.

The theme of the UNSC meeting

The theme of the UN Security Council meeting would be 'countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes', the MEA revealed in a statement. The two-day UNSC meeting will focus widely on dealing with the use of the internet, new payment mechanism and drones by terrorist elements.

India’s Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma stated that the overarching theme of the meeting would be 'countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. “It will begin with a tribute to victims of terrorism,” he informed.

The UNSC meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee is set to be held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, one of the sites of the 26/11 attacks.

"The larger purpose of this unprecedented meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai will resonate with the rest of the world because what happened in 2008 was an attack on what would be the identity of India in financial and commercial space," Sanjay Verma stated.

Speaking about the recent development of Pakistan being removed from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'grey list', Verma said, "Because of FATF, Pakistan had to admit and begin some sort of legal process against two individuals directly responsible for 26/11."