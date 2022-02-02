Amid a standoff between the West and Moscow over the Ukraine crisis, analysts have said that US President Joe Biden’s warnings of imminent Russian aggression are clashing with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky’s efforts to project strength, urge calm and inspire confidence in Kyiv’s ability to defend itself.

According to The Hill, experts have noted that Russia has homed in on this gap in messaging to paint the West as stoking hysteria and inciting conflict in the region. The US, on the other hand, has said that this is in fact part of Moscow’s attempts to create a pretext for invasion as a defensive action. However, the Ukrainian President on Tuesday appeared to signal a shift from his message last week in which he accused Washington and the media of instigating panic.

"It's an important statement - that Russians should hear us, they should listen and understand that war is something no one really needs," Zelensky said in Kyiv.

"I'm being very open. This is not going to be a war [between] Ukraine and Russia. This is going to be a European war, a full-fledged war," he warned.

Following his statements, Jim Townsend, an adjunct senior fellow with the Center for a New American Security, said that Zelensky’s rhetoric reflects the frustration that Kyiv is being caught in the middle of a leather conflict between the US and Russia. Townsend said that Zelensky doesn’t want to come across to Moscow or anybody looking weak like he is panicky. “He wants to look in control,” Townsend said. "From Kyiv, it looks like you've got the US and Russia pounding on each other rhetorically, at least, and he's kind of caught in the middle, and I don't think he likes that feeling of being caught in the middle,” he added.

US strategy for raising alarm could incite Putin to take action

Separately, Andrij Dobriansky, spokesman for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), said that differences in messaging distract from the reality of close coordination between Kyiv and Washington. Dobriansky claimed on Monday, Russia sought to exploit those differences during a tense meeting of the UNSC, when the envoy from Moscow accused the US of stirring up agitation, citing Zelensky’s comments urging calm. Some Russian experts also say that the US strategy for raising alarm goes beyond preparation and instead could incite Russian President Vladimir Putin to take action to prove his strength on the global stage.

On Monday, Biden in a statement released by the White House said: "If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our Allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith." He even warned Russia stating that if it chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Moscow will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and "severe consequences".

Notably, tensions are high over a Russian troop build-up close to Ukraine’s border. In recent weeks, Russia has moved about 100,000 troops - equipped with tanks, artillery, ammunition and air power - to Ukraine’s border. However, Moscow continues to deny Western accusations that it is planning an invasion. Instead, it has accused the Ukrainian government of failing to implement an international deal to restore peace to the east.

(Image: AP)