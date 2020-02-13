Big Ben Severely Damaged By Nazi Bombs, Experts Ask Additional Money For Restoration

Britain's 177-year-old Big Ben was more badly damaged by German bombs during World War II than the experts had originally thought. The authorities also said on February 13 that “more money is needed” for the restoration of Big Ben, raising the cost by nearly 20 million. The iconic tower has been swathed in scaffolding for the past three years as workers try to refurbish the stonework along with the famous 12-tonne clock.

As craftsman moved closer to the 96-metre tall tower, they have spotted other major problems, including the damage caused by pollution and asbestos. The House of Commons and House of Lords Commissions have said that they were asked to restore the tower to its previous splendour, however, the budget would rise from 61.1 million to 79.7 million pounds for the restoration.

Restoration is 'complex' and 'frustrating'

According to the official statement by UK's lower house, the spokesperson of House of Commons Commission said that the members were “extremely disappointed” that more funds were essential, however, they have been assured that no more money would be asked for the cause. Ian Allies, Director General of the House of Commons called the task of restoring Big Ben to its former glory as “complex” while the British parliament's spokesperson called it “frustrating”.

A spokesperson for the House of Commons Commission said, “It is very frustrating to learn that the Elizabeth Tower project requires yet more funding, having agreed an extra £32m in 2017. We have requested more detailed information..”

Allies said, “With a 12m square (130 square feet) footprint and a prime location right in the middle of a busy working Parliament, understanding the full extent of the damage to the Tower was impossible until the scaffolding was up.”

The tower was hit by a Nazi bomb in 1941 air raid which even though the Big Ben withstood, the bombardment had damaged its roof and dials along with the main House of Commons chamber. It was in 2017 when the experts started examining and repairing the Big Ben in British Parliament from the gilt cross and orb at its top to the bottom of its 334-step staircase.

Currently, hundreds of specialist craftsmen from Britain as well as other parts of the world are contributing to the conservation project, employment of traditional trades, including stone masonry, gilding, glass cutting, and horology.

(with inputs from agencies)