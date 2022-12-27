BIG MYSTERY: Russian MP & Aide Die In Odisha Hotel 2 Days Apart, Were Critics Of Putin

In murky developments from Odisha, two Russians, including one lawmaker, were found dead two days apart at the same hotel in the Rayagada district. Notably, Russian lawmaker and philanthropist Pavel Antov was Vladimir Putin and Ukraine war critic. Another was his party colleague, Vladimir Budanov.

Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal said, "Four people of Russian nationalities have come to Rayagada district for tourism purposes. They were staying at a local hotel. A few days back, one of them died probably due to heart issues. A police case was registered and a post-mortem was also conducted. Two days later, another one died in unnatural circumstances. Again in similar way, the inquiry was conducted."

Odisha DGP has instructed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to associate themselves with inquiry in both cases. "We are also in touch with the Russian Consulate in Kolkata. We are taking their help to follow all guidelines," he said.

Antov, who was a multi-millionaire, was on vacation in Rayagada for celebrating his 65th birthday. According to police, he was allegedly found dead having fallen out of a third-floor hotel window on Sunday. He was cremated on Monday after permission from his family, police said.

On the Telegram channel, Vyacheslav Kartukhin, Vice Speaker of the Regional Parliament, said, "Our colleague, a successful entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pavel Antov passed away. On behalf of the deputies of the United Russia faction, I express my deep condolences to relatives and friends," according to Russian News Agency, TASS.

"He was valued both for his professionalism and for his personal qualities - a delicate, intelligent, respectful of everyone, a man of broad outlook and erudition, he won everyone over. For the legislative assembly, for the entire Vladimir Region, the death of Pavel Genrikhovich Antov is difficult and an irreparable loss," the speaker of the legislative assembly, Vladimir Kiselyov, said on the website of the regional parliament, as per TASS report.

On December 21, Four Russian tourists, including Antov and Vladimir, checked into the hotel after visiting Daringbadi in the Kandhamal district.

"Four people came to stay in a hotel in Rayagada on December 21. On December 22 morning, one of them (B Vladimir) died. After post-mortem, it was found that he suffered a heart stroke, died and was cremated. His friend, (Pavel Antonov) was depressed after his death and he too died on Dec 25," SP, Vivekananda Sharma said.