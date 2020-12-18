'Big Relief To Their Families': Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys Finally Released

More than 300 school boys who were kidnapped after a gunman attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria on Friday, December 11, have now been released, says a government official. During an announcement n Nigerian state TV, NTA, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari said, “I think we can say ... we have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them”. The governor did not talk about whether the state had to pay any ransom.

Situation in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari called it “a big relief to their families, the entire country and to the international community”. According to a statement, Buhari said, “We have a lot of work to do, especially now that we have reopened the borders”. As per the reports by AP, rebels from the Boko Haram group took responsibility for kidnapping hundreds of boys in what was considered as one of the ‘largest such attacks in years’. According to Nigerian authorities, armed gunmen on Friday stormed the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, and kidnapped over 400 students, which is half the number of children who attended the school on the day of the incident. As per reports, students escaped kidnapping by hiding in bushes and other areas.

(Usama Aminu, 17 year-old, a kidnapped student of the Government Science Secondary School who escaped from bandits is seen during an interview with The Associated Press in Kankara, Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The school boy who escaped says the students were kidnapped by young, armed men in military uniform. Image Credits: AP)

The United Nations, on Sunday, December 13, condemned the abduction of these children and called for an "immediate and unconditional" release of the children. UNICEF said that it is "deeply concerned" about the acts of violence still taking place in Nigeria, adding the latest abduction is a grim reminder of widespread violations of children’s rights in the country. Amnesty International also called on the Nigerian government to safely and immediately rescue the students, while condemning the attack on the school. The international human rights organisation urged the Nigerian government to implement measures that ensure the safety of children in rural areas, where bandit attacks are common.

