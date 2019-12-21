Bike Riding Nonprofit 'Cycling Without Age' Transforms Seniors' Lives One Ride At A Time

Ole Kassow has started a Non-Profit Organisation 'Cycling without Age' in Copenhagen which aims to foster community and promote sustainable development by pairing seniors with volunteer pilots for bike rides through their neighbourhoods. The organisation currently has 1,762 affiliates across 42 countries.

Across 41 states

It all started in 2012 when Kassow saw an older man sitting outside on a bench. The next day he showed up at the local nursing home with a rented rickshaw and began offering rides to residents only to discover that all were thrilled by the opportunity to go outside. Inspired by the incident, he then launched the non-profit organisation Cycling Without Age. Kevin Sullivan, who runs the West Hartford affiliate said that a family from Denmark established the first U.S. affiliate in West Hartford, Connecticut, in February 2015, followed closely by affiliates in Wisconsin and Illinois. In the U.S., CWA has 2,200 volunteers and has served more than 12,000 passengers in 41 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. Talcott said that most of the affiliates are based out of care homes since many of these facilities already have an infrastructure of volunteers, donors and insurance coverage.

According to an organiser, the organisation has partnered with local retirement communities to take residents on trips Colonial Williamsburg. Most of the volunteer pilots come from the local cycling club though others have been recruited from a local fitness centre and homeowners association. The pilot’s age varies but most of them tend to be middle-aged adults, often recently retired. The trishaws, which cost $8,000 to $11,000, have an electric assist and can be modified to accommodate passengers with mobility issues. They're manufactured overseas, but CWA is seeking a domestic manufacturer to cut down on the environmental impact of shipping.

