'Bikini Killer' Charles Sobhraj's First Picture Accessed After Nepal SC Orders His Release

Republic has accessed the first picture of notorious "bikini killer" Charles Sobhraj after the Nepal Supreme Court's order to release the 78-year-old Frenchman. In the picture, Sobhraj is seen wearing his signature peaked cap and doing some paperwork.

Sobhraj who was expected to be released on Thursday will be now released on Friday as immigration authorities expressed their inability to arrange accommodation for the notorious serial killer who is expected to be deported after his release on the orders of the apex court, according to PTI.

Republic accesses Nepal SC's order on Charles Sobhraj's release

On Friday, Republic also accessed Nepal's top court's order releasing the notorious serial killer who murdered several people during the 1970s.

According to the court, Sobhraj needs to undergo open heart surgery for heart disease. "It seems that Rule 29 (2A) of the Prison Regulations, 2020 stipulates that prisoners who have reached the age of 65 can be reduced by up to 75 per cent of their prison sentences on the basis of good conduct or those who have become incurable by bed rest. It seems that this benefit can be given to foreign citizens as well. Currently, he seems to have served 95 per cent of his 20- year prison sentence... it is desirable to make a humane and prudent decision regarding him immediately," the apex court said.

"Since this Court found that the principle of reparation was contrary, keeping him in prison continuously was not compatible with the human rights standards of the prisoner, the rights granted by the constitution and the law. The order of habeas corpus has been issued. This order has also been issued to release him from prison," the court order added.

It is pertinent to mention that Sobhraj is believed to have killed 15 to 20 people in the 1970s. Notably, prior to his arrest in Nepal, Sobhraj spent 21 years in jail in India from 1976 to 1997 with a brief 22-day break in 1986 when he escaped high-security Tihar Jail after drugging security guards, whom he had served sweets on the pretext of celebrating his birthday.

Nicknamed "the Bikini Killer" and "the Serpent" due to his skill at deception and evasion, Sobharaj was arrested in Nepal in 2003 and was serving a life term in Kathmandu jail since 2003 for the murder of American woman Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975 in Nepal. In 2014, he was convicted of killing Laurent Carriere, a Canadian backpacker, and given a second life sentence.

