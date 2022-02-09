Bill Gates Believes COVID Can Be Last Pandemic, Unveils New Book On How To Make It Happen

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to release a new book, called “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic”, which the billionaire philanthropist announced on Tuesday, writing that he believes that COVID-19 can be the last pandemic. According to a blog post, the book, which is expected to be released on May 3, contains suggestions on ways to provide better health care around the world and tools needed for the early fight against viruses. The book also discusses Bill Gates’ views on vaccines and on what it has felt like to become the target of conspiracy theories.

“Whenever I see the suffering that COVID has created - every time I read about the latest death toll or hear about someone who lost their job or drive by a school that is closed - I can’t help but think: We don’t have to do this again,” he wrote in a blog post announcing the publication of ‘How to Prevent the Next Pandemic’.

Further, in the book, the tech billionaire outlines the lessons that people can learn from the coronavirus pandemic and innovations needed to save lives. In the blog, he wrote that he has been following COVID-19 since the early days of the outbreak, working with experts from inside and out of the Gates Foundation who are championing a more equitable response. Gates stated that he has learned a lot in the process - both about this pandemic and how the world can stop the next one.

“I want to share what I've heard with people,” Gates said.

'If we make the right choices...we can make COVID-19 the last pandemic'

Apart from this, the Microsoft co-founder wrote in the book about his conversations with director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci, and Director-general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Bill Gates also went on to say that his book touches on his experience of being “the subject of conspiracy theories” - referring to the allegations of creating the pandemic after he predicted it in 2015, and discussing what would happen to the world economy during a pandemic in a 2011 interview with CNN. it is to mention that Gates has been at the centre of many COVID-related controversies during the pandemic.