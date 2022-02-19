Bill Gates Says COVID-19 Risks Have Decreased But Another Pandemic Is Certain

On Friday, the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates stated that the dangers of serious disease from COVID-19 have decreased. However, he also said that a new pandemic is certain. As per the reports of CNBC, Gates stated that a hypothetical new pandemic would most likely be caused by a pathogen other than the coronavirus family. The pathogen can be referred to as an infectious agent, or simply a germ.

Gates said the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic have faded after large swaths of the worldwide population had developed some level of immunity two years after the outbreak began and the latest Omicron variant has likewise reduced its harshness. He predicted that another pandemic is on the way and that the next time it be a different pathogen than the coronavirus family.

Breakthroughs in medical technology should help

He also said that if investments are made today to deal with the situation, breakthroughs in medical technology should help the world do a better job of combating it. However, Gates claims that the possibility of the next pandemic is due to the virus itself, which generates immunity and has done a better job of spreading out to the whole population than vaccines have, according to CNBC. He said that the risk of serious disease, which is primarily related to being elderly and having obesity or diabetes, has now been drastically decreased.

By mid-2022, Gates believes it will be too late to accomplish the World Health Organization's (WHO) objective of vaccinating 70% of the global population. COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 61.9% of the world's population. He went on to say that the world should move faster in developing and disseminating vaccinations in the future and that countries should invest today. He stated that standardised platforms, such as messenger mRNA technology will help.

CEPI attempting to raise $3.5 billion to reduce production time

Gates' Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has teamed up with the Wellcome Trust in the United Kingdom to provide $300 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which helped develop the Covax vaccine delivery programme in low- and middle-income nations. The CEPI is attempting to raise $3.5 billion in order to reduce the time it takes to produce a new vaccine to 100 days, according to CNBC. Gates has been vocal about the pandemic and the measures to combat it since it began two years ago.

