Bill Gates Shares His 48-year-old Resume To Boost Confidence Of Job Aspirants Across World

American business magnate Bill Gates sought to inspire young job aspirants on LinkedIn by sharing his 48-year-old resume. Boosting the confidence of his millions of followers, one of the world’s richest people on Friday wrote, “Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago.”

The 66-year-old had co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975 which became the world's largest personal-computer software company. It is to mention that Gates wrote his first software program at the age of 13.

Bill Gates shared his resume from the time when he was in his first year of Harvard College. In the decades-old document, William Henry Gates III mentions that he has taken several courses in operating systems structure, database management, and computer graphics among others.

At the time, he sought a job as a systems analyst or systems programmer. Remarkably, Gates has also mentioned the “software” he was working on with Allen and stated that demonstrations to customers are planned for May 1974. Microsoft was finally founded on April 4, 1975.

‘Still looks great though’, Gates’ followers react to his resume

Bill Gates’ resume from 48 years ago bagged more than 90,720 reactions, and over 2,421 comments while more than 2,000 people shared the post. From entrepreneurs sharing their own arcs of achievements to freshers admitting the motivation they felt after seeing the Microsoft co-founder resume, the post gathered reactions from across the world. One of the users on LinkedIn wrote, “Thank you for sharing Bill Gates. Great one page resume. We should all keep copies of our past resumes to go back and have a look. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives.”

Another said, “Classic, straightforward and sincere. Thanks for your sharing”. One of the netizens even said, “Thank you Sir for revolutionising the way we do things today. Your dream improved the lives of everyone on this planet. If we recount DOS days to where we are today, the journey was awesome and the current generation may not even believe how we went about programming those days and have great experiences of programming in DOS when there was no internet to solve a business problem by programming in DOS with C and Assembly language.”

Image: AP/LinkedIn