BIMSTEC Summit: PM Modi Announces 'India Will Give $1 Mn For Expansion'

Addressing the 5th BIMSTEC Summit virtually on March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will provide the initiative's secretariat with 1 million USD (approximately Rs 7,57,86,000) to expand its operational budget and urged the body to chalk out a roadmap for the same purpose. The 'Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)' is a regional multilateral organisation wherein member states are located along the Bay of Bengal's coastline and neighbouring territories, working toward a contiguous regional unity.

The ongoing Summit is being organised by Sri Lanka, the current chair for BIMSTEC.

"Through the landmark BIMSTEC summit, we will sketch a new chapter despite the last two years of acute challenges," PM Modi commenced his address after greeting the member states with a 'Namaskar'.

"The recent developments in Europe have raised questions about the stability of the international order. In this context, it has become a greater priority to have regional cooperation. Today we are adopting the BIMSTEC charter to develop institution architecture for our group," PM Modi further said.

Speaking at the BIMSTEC Summit. https://t.co/6ffhno70HR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2022

'Time to make Bay of Bengal the bridge of connectivity': PM Modi at BIMSTEC Summit

In his address, the Prime Minister said the collective is aiming to extend and expand the scope of the BIMSTEC scholarship programme offered by the Nalanda International University. "We are also signing a treaty on mutual legal assistance on criminal matters," he said while declaring, "India will provide the (BIMSTEC) secretariat with 1 million US dollars to increase its operational budget...It is important to strengthen the capacity of the BIMSTEC secretariat...I suggest the Secretary-General create a roadmap for the same."

"The time has come to make the Bay of Bengal the bridge of connectivity, prosperity and security. I call on all BIMSTEC nations to dedicate themselves to working with new enthusiasm to achieve the goals we achieved together in 1997," he added.

BIMSTEC Summit

Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand are members of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), a regional multilateral organisation.

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, the BIMSTEC summit held vital importance in relation to the global consequence of military offensives in the eastern European country and numerous and heavy sanctions on Russia.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "The COVID-pandemic-related challenges and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing, impart greater urgency to the goal of taking BIMSTEC technical and economic cooperation to the next level. This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by leaders at the summit."