Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Joins Ranks Of World's Richest Billionaires

Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as 'CZ,' the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has joined the ranks of the world's top billionaires, according to new figures from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index published on January 10. The cryptocurrency CEO reportedly has an estimated net worth of at least USD 96 billion.

Zhao's estimated fortune now equals that of Oracle founder Larry Ellison and surpasses that of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, whose fortune has also risen dramatically in the last two years. In the fast-moving world of digital currencies, the rise of the Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur is typical of the rapid production of riches. Other crypto pioneers, such as Vitalik Buterin, the developer of Ethereum, and Brian Armstrong, the founder of Coinbase, became billionaires last year as the value of virtual currencies rose.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange supported by Binance, said on Tuesday that the industry has seen an exceptional amount of wealth creation in the last few years. Changpeng Zhao appeared to recognise the distinction in a statement on Twitter on January 10. He tweeted, "Don't worry about rankings. Focus on how many people you can help."

Don't worry about rankings. Focus on how many people you can help. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) January 10, 2022

Changpeng Zhao supports Charity and philanthropy

"Unpopular opinion: instead of wealth rankings, there should be a ranking of charity and philanthropy efforts," Zhao said in another tweet on January 11.

Unpopular opinion: instead of wealth rankings, there should be a ranking of charity and philanthropy efforts. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) January 11, 2022

"CZ intends to give away most of his wealth, even 99% of his wealth, just like other entrepreneurs and founders," a Binance representative told CNN Business. Other well-known corporate leaders, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have signed the Giving Pledge, a campaign initiated by Warren Buffett, Bill and Melinda Gates to persuade the world's wealthiest people to devote the majority of their fortunes to charity.

Binance was founded by Zhao in 2017 and has since grown to become one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The businessman grew up in an immigrant family in Canada and previously worked at McDonald's to help support his family, according to a company blog post. He worked on trading software for the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Bloomberg after studying computer science at McGill University.

According to Binance, he then learnt about bitcoin during a game of poker in 2013, after which he decided to go all-in on crypto by committing his life to it. Binance, like other exchanges, has recently encountered considerable regulatory challenges around the world, including a ban in the UK and other restrictions in countries such as Canada. Zhao addressed the obstacles publicly last year, stating in an open letter that clear policies are vital for continued growth.

