BioNTech Says 'no Evidence' Its Jab Needs Adaptation For COVID-19 Variants

On Sunday, BioNTech announced that there is “no evidence” that an adaptation of its current BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine against key identified emerging variants is necessary. It said in a release, that despite this, the pharmaceutical company has developed a comprehensive strategy for the research of the emerging coronavirus variants for the future.

On May 9, BioNTech submitted a request to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) and got approval for an additional amendment to the protocol of the global Phase 1/2/3 trial. Now, the firm will conduct the assessment of the impact of a third dose of BNT162b2 in prolonging immunity against COVID-19, and the jab’s protection against COVID-19 causing emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants to manufacture the variant-specific version of BNT162b2.

“The aim of this study is to explore the regulatory pathway that BioNTech and Pfizer would pursue if SARS-CoV-2 were to change enough to require an updated vaccine,” the company said.

In March 2021, BioNTech and Pfizer announced that its vaccine BNT162b2 has demonstrated an estimated 100 percent efficacy and robust antibody response against the novel coronavirus basis the Phase 3 trial in adolescents aged 12 to 15. The trial was conducted on 2,260 adolescents in the United States.

“Vaccination with BNT162b2 elicited high SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody titers, demonstrating strong immunogenicity in a subset of adolescents one month after the second dose. BNT162b2 administration was generally well-tolerated,” the result of the clinical trials stated.

The company also administered the single booster dose to the volunteers, nearly five to seven months after they had received the second dose of BNT162b2 to determine the protection, and protection of the jab against the emerging variants of concern.

BNT162b2 'effective' against variants, says company

BNT162b2 was found to be 91.3 percent effective against COVID-19 variants, according to the release by BioTech. The data was generated from seven days through up to six months after the second dose. Therefore, BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin announced in April that the vaccine works effectively against the variant that first originated in India. Additionally, an analysis of 800 trial participants enrolled in South Africa was conducted where the B.1.351 lineage is prevalent, of which, nine cases of COVID-19 were observed. “Of these cases, eight were of the B.1.351 lineage, confirming efficacy against B.1.351 virus,” the company wrote.