BioNTech Says Repeat Vaccine Shot For COVID-19 Offers Better Defense Against New Variants

Over one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been distributed worldwide, according to BioNTech. Biotech firm in Germany says a third dose of its established two-shot vaccine is the best way to address concerns about waning immune protection in the face of the highly contagious Delta variant, as worse strains may develop.

More than a billion doses were available as of July 21, up from 700 million doses in June, according to BioNTech. As a comparison, last month AstraZeneca announced that it and its manufacturing partner Serum Institute of India has supplied a billion doses of its vaccine to countries around the globe.

It expects to earn 15.9 billion euros ($18.7 billion) in revenue from the vaccine this year, up from a May forecast of 12.4 billion euros. BioNTech said it has signed contracts for more than 2.2 billion doses so far. According to BioNTech, these payments include sales, milestone payments, and a share of gross profit in the partner's territory.

A few weeks ago, Pfizer raised its forecast for its share of vaccine sales in 2021 to $33.5 billion will need a third dose of the shot. Health regulators in the United States were critical of Pfizer and BioNTech's decision to seek approval for the third dose in early July, saying there were not enough data to prove booster shots were necessary.

Additional doses for people with compromised immune systems are being discussed by U.S. health agencies, while Germany and France plan to roll out an additional third dose in September to protect the most vulnerable. The World Health Organization, on the other hand, has called for the use of doses to hop vaccination campaigns in poorer nations that have been left behind.

A new variant might replace the Delta Variant

A new variant of the pathogen may replace the current Delta variant of the pathogen, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said. ”Making a decision at the moment might turn out to be wrong in three or six months if another variant is dominating,” Sahin made the statement during an analyst call.

In lab experiments, Chief Medical Officer Oezlem Tuereci said a third shot of the established product generated neutralizing antibodies against a range of strains and that the antibody boost was greater than that following a second dose of the product. As part of a "comprehensive strategy to address variants", the company plans to begin testing a vaccine adjusted to the Delta variant on humans this month.