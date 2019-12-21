The Debate
Bird Protects Her Eggs As Vehicle Moves In Its Direction, Watch Video

Rest of the World News

Video of mama bird trying to protect her eggs as vehicle approaches has taken the internet by storm. Netizens are lauding the bird for her bravery and love.

bird

IFS Praveen Kaswan recently took to Twitter to share a video of a bird who stood in a way of a machine only to protect her eggs. The 43-second video shows a bird, standing in the way of an approaching machine to protect her eggs. She even tries to make a protective cover around them as the machine nears. 

Unconditional love

The farmer who notices it takes care and moves the machine in such a way that neither the bird nor her eggs are harmed. The video shows not flying away to protect own her life even under the near-death situation. The video which is a testimony of the mother’s true love for her kids has won the hearts of the netizens. One user said that God cannot be everywhere so he made mothers while another user wrote that farmers as a clan have always had big beautiful hearts.

