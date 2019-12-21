Bird Protects Her Eggs As Vehicle Moves In Its Direction, Watch Video

IFS Praveen Kaswan recently took to Twitter to share a video of a bird who stood in a way of a machine only to protect her eggs. The 43-second video shows a bird, standing in the way of an approaching machine to protect her eggs. She even tries to make a protective cover around them as the machine nears.

Unconditional love

That is what #mothers love is. The mother #bird decided not to move as her eggs were there in the field. She stood the ground. Farmer had to take special care of his machine !! pic.twitter.com/LGjQHvQrB1 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 26, 2019

The farmer who notices it takes care and moves the machine in such a way that neither the bird nor her eggs are harmed. The video shows not flying away to protect own her life even under the near-death situation. The video which is a testimony of the mother’s true love for her kids has won the hearts of the netizens. One user said that God cannot be everywhere so he made mothers while another user wrote that farmers as a clan have always had big beautiful hearts.

What a brave mum 💕 And a daring person taking the video... I would have felt quite badly if that hadn't gone quite to plan! But the result reminds us that nature will continue to fight its corner! — Lindsey Elliott (@linds__elliott) April 26, 2019

There are two stories in this video 1st is mother who protects her eggs at the situation when she can be in mouth of death but ,she not left the eggs and 2nd is humanity in farmer. — Urmila चौधरी (@GwalaUrmila) December 21, 2019

Amazing that’s mother love 💗 — Amit Kumar↗️ (@amitkumarid) April 26, 2019

He was great in showing gesture to leave d bird undisturbed¬ treating it as simple pest.The bird had 2 be very brave risking it's life 2 protect it's offspring.We humans r far behind animals/birds in care & compassion.Cruel r millions of humans slaughtering millions of animals — मद्रास हिन्दू ब्राह्मण (@madrassuper) April 26, 2019

Oh boy, what a brave bird ... and a mother too 💜 — अणु Anu (Speck) (@KanuS28) December 21, 2019

