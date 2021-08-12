Birth Rate At 'extraordinary Rate Of Decline' In British Controlled Island, Isle Of Man

The number of births on the Isle of Man across the last decade has seen an “extraordinary rate of decline”, a demographer who has been tracking the trend for over three decades, said. Author Paul Craine, who wrote the Isle of Man population Atlas, in his assessment, mentioned that the island’s overall annual birth rate had been over a thousand back in 2010. However, it has seen a 35 per cent plunge in the past decade, with only 660 births reported last year.

"That is a third of the births down, so that is an extraordinary rate of decline," said Craine.

Located in between England and Ireland, the Isle of Man is a self-governing British Crown dependency. As per Craine, the main reason behind the decrease is an overwhelming number of young adults leaving the country. "Between 2011 and 2016, the number of people aged under 65 fell by 3,400, and that's an enormous decline in the working population.", he stated.

Deaths overhaul births

Not only has the number of deaths increased considerably, but it has also surpassed the number of birth on the Isle. As per Craine, it first happened in 2015 and the pattern has continued since then. 2020 also saw the highest number of deaths, majorly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the experts said that the data from the first half of 2021 showed deaths, on the whole, were down compared to the same time last year.

"Deaths in 2020, on the other hand (the green line), stood at 938, the highest figure this century. We know that, tragically, 25 of these (2.7%) were directly related to the coronavirus pandemic and perhaps, even more, were related indirectly. Deaths exceeded births last year by 278 giving the largest natural population decline in the Isle of Man since the 1980s," Claine wrote in a blog.

Both 2009 and 2010 saw the number of births in the Isle of Man exceed 1,000. Between 2010 and 2020 the number of births fell by an extraordinary 35.5%. The decline between 2019 and 2020 was over 7% in a single year – and it looks as though the trend of fewer births may be set to continue, Clain said.

