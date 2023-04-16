Amid the whole Dalai Lama video saga, BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal condemned the allegations hurled against the Tibetan spiritual leader. Earlier this month, an old video of the Tibetan spiritual leader resurfaced in which he can be seen kissing an underage boy and asking him to “suck his tongue”. After the video attracted major criticism online, the office of Dalai Lama had to issue an apology. Now, the BJP MP has condemned the allegations by calling them “baseless and malicious”.

“It is disheartening to see baseless and malicious allegations being levelled against His Holiness,” the BJP politician asserted in a statement, as per the report by ANI. “We must remember that the teachings of Buddhism are grounded in principles of peace and non-violence, and baseless accusations have no place in such principles,” he added. In the statement, he further stated that the Dalai Lama played a significant role in preserving the cultural heritage of Tibet and in promoting environmental sustainability.

BJP MP further advocated Dalai Lama’s contribution to promoting peace

According to ANI, the BJP further stated that the Tibetan spiritual leader has contributed a lot in ensuring peace and non-violence all around the world. “As the Member of Parliament representing the people of Ladakh, I am proud to stand in solidarity with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and express our gratitude for his continued support and inspiration,” Namgyal asserted. "We recognise the immense contributions that he has made towards creating a more compassionate and peaceful world, and we pledge to continue to work towards this goal together," he added.

The assertion by the BJP MP came just days after the Tibetan President in exile, Dr Losang Sangay, defended the spiritual leader against the public outrage over the video. “The incident happened in February 2018, why is the news going viral now?” Sangay asserted in the Wednesday video. “He is one playful person, if a person has a beard he will pull his beard, if he has a moustache, he will play with his moustache,” he added. The Tibetan leader highlighted the cultural differences between Tibetan society and Western society. “Tibetans would say, that boy is so lucky, he got a hug from His Holiness and a kiss. But then from Western or other perspectives, I can understand that it was politically incorrect. But then His Holiness office issued a statement, saying sorry to the boy, his family and anyone who was offended, now that’s the end of the story,” Sangay said in the video.