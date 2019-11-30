Black Friday Craze Sets In, But Not Everyone's Happy

Black Friday is one of the biggest annual shopping events in the world. This unofficial holiday is celebrated on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The tradition of Black Friday and the huge sales that come with it started in the US but it soon crossed boundaries and has now become a global shopping event.

Twitter reacts

Black Friday is an absolute gift for shopaholics and bargain hunters, but it also provides us with a lot of memes that are targeted at our bank balances post-Black Friday. Let us have a glimpse of the memes on Black Friday that will definitely make you chuckle.



Me: Today is Black Friday. My best day of the Year.



Account Balance: pic.twitter.com/Mmx5unVIPg — Seddume Baba Lao (@Quarterbackface) November 29, 2019

My bank balance knowing that Amazon's Black Friday deals start tomorrow pic.twitter.com/trUDcvRgxm — Agent of Averageness (@Oxymoronic_Ian) November 21, 2019

When you’re Black Friday shopping and someone reaches for the same item #BlackFridaySale pic.twitter.com/geXcehcuhn — Vijay Patel (@TheVPatel) November 29, 2019



While Black Friday to some is an opportunity to get awesome deals on electronics and other items, some view it as harmful consumerism that is partly responsible for climate change. Inspired by Climate activist Greta Thunberg and before the UN Climate Summit, the people of France targeted Black Friday sales in shops and malls and protestors even blocked the distribution centre of Amazon, the online retail giant on the outskirts of Paris. Activists blocked delivery lorries and placed banners on gates and fences with the slogans "Stop Amazon" and "Amazon: for the climate, for employment, stop expanding, stop overproduction".

Read: Black Friday Frenzy Goes Global - And Not Everyone’s Happy

Read: Black Friday Shooting Shutters Syracuse Shopping Mall

A stage full of teenagers speaking together to a crowd of hundreds about how #BlackFriday, consumerism and perpetual growth are part of what drives the climate crisis.



Days like today make me think we might just be ok.#ClimateStrike #yyj #capitalismisovet pic.twitter.com/f2l30IcjdT — Torrance Coste (@TorranceCoste) November 29, 2019

Read: Leaked Black Widow Photos Hint At Major 'Avengers: Endgame' Superhero Return

Read: Amazon Workers Stage Strike On Black Friday