The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Black Friday Craze Sets In, But Not Everyone's Happy

Rest of the World News

These Black Friday memes will make you laugh but not everyone is happy with them. Climate change protests took place in France against Black Friday sales.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
These

Black Friday is one of the biggest annual shopping events in the world. This unofficial holiday is celebrated on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The tradition of Black Friday and the huge sales that come with it started in the US but it soon crossed boundaries and has now become a global shopping event.

Twitter reacts

Black Friday is an absolute gift for shopaholics and bargain hunters, but it also provides us with a lot of memes that are targeted at our bank balances post-Black Friday. Let us have a glimpse of the memes on Black Friday that will definitely make you chuckle.
 


While Black Friday to some is an opportunity to get awesome deals on electronics and other items, some view it as harmful consumerism that is partly responsible for climate change. Inspired by Climate activist Greta Thunberg and before the UN Climate Summit, the people of France targeted Black Friday sales in shops and malls and protestors even blocked the distribution centre of Amazon, the online retail giant on the outskirts of Paris. Activists blocked delivery lorries and placed banners on gates and fences with the slogans "Stop Amazon" and "Amazon: for the climate, for employment, stop expanding, stop overproduction".

Read: Black Friday Frenzy Goes Global - And Not Everyone’s Happy

Read: Black Friday Shooting Shutters Syracuse Shopping Mall

Read: Leaked Black Widow Photos Hint At Major 'Avengers: Endgame' Superhero Return

Read: Amazon Workers Stage Strike On Black Friday

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG