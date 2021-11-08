BLACKPINK Fan Asks Jennie For A Dinner Date Through A Billboard Ad In Seoul

A billboard ad in Seoul has been placed by a Filipino businessman and social media influencer named Christian Albert Gaza asking Jennie Kim, the lead vocalist of the girl band BLACKPINK for dinner. The advertisement was recently placed on the roof of a building in Seobinggo-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, asking Jenny for a dinner date with Gaza.

The ad features a suit-wearing Albert and states, "Kim Jennie Ruby Jane, Can I take you out to dinner and make me the happiest man alive?" in English, while in Korean it is written that Gaza didn't have any other method to contact Jennie, so he posted the billboard ad in the heart of Korea, a few kilometres away from YG Entertainment, which is the agency that works with Jennie.

He shared various images of the billboard on his Facebook account

He shared various images of the billboard on his Facebook account stating that when he was about to put the billboard his business partners said that he should place company logos too on a billboard to market his enterprises but he refused because he didn't want to jeopardise the seriousness of his dinner date proposal to Jennie.

On November 1, he remarked that he sent 1.5 million Philippine pesos to place the ad asking Jennie for dinner. He also said that money isn't the only factor that determines true happiness. His original intention was to buy Jennie a house and property in Korea, he claimed on the 4th. He also stated that he discovered on the 13th of last month that Jennie no longer receives gifts from large admirers like him on her website.

Gaza placed a similar billboard ad in the Philippines capital

In 2017, Gaza placed a similar billboard ad in the Philippines capital, Manila, inviting Erich Gonzales, a Filipino actress, to a coffee date. According to The Star, in the ad, he stated that he can't express how much he will enjoy a latte with Erich. He was immediately turned down by the actress. Gaza has been posting a number of photoshopped images with Jennie in various circumstances, such as enjoying a meal together and posing cheek to cheek, even before the latest billboard advertising was placed. His posts on social media are heavily criticised by Jennie's fans.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Facebook/@Christian Albert Gaza, Instagram/@jennierubyjane)