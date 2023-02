A blast occured near Ziyarat Mazjid (shrine) Abu Fazl in police district in Afghanistan's Kabul on February 21, according to media reports. On Tuesday, an explosion was heard near a mosque in central Kabul in Afghanistan, reported Al Arabiya news agency. However, there has been no information about casualties or possible damages from the explosion yet. As per the local Pakistan media news, the blast took place on the second street of Kart-e- Naw, PD 8, Kabul.