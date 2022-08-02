Blinken Accuses Taliban Of Breaching Doha Agreement By Sheltering Al-Qaeda Chief Zawahiri

The Taliban have flagrantly breached the terms of the Doha Agreement by providing Ayman al-Zawahiri with refuge and hospitality, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on August 1. US President Joe Biden announced on July 30 that Zawahiri had been killed in an airstrike by the US.

"By hosting and sheltering the leader of al-Qaeda in Kabul, the Taliban grossly violated the Doha Agreement and repeated assurances to the world that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by terrorists to threaten the security of other countries," US Secretary said in a statement.

In February 2020, under the administration of former US President Donald Trump, Washington and the Taliban signed a peace accord. According to the agreement, the Taliban would be driven off Afghan territory, violence would decrease, and there would no longer be any safe havens for terrorists on Afghan soil. Blinken claimed in a statement that the Taliban also deceived the Afghan people and their own public declaration of desire for acceptance by and normalisation with the international world.

Blinken added, "In the face of the Taliban’s unwillingness or inability to abide by their commitments, we will continue to support the Afghan people with robust humanitarian assistance and to advocate for the protection of their human rights, especially of women and girls."

Al-Zawahiri, the mastermind of 9/11

Al-Zawahiri, a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks and one of the world's most wanted terrorists, was assassinated in a US drone strike near Kabul. In addition to being Osama Bin Laden's personal doctor, Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon, played a significant role in the planning of 9/11. 11 years after Osama bin Laden was killed, Zawahiri emerged as the organization's global symbol and a terrorist with a USD 25 million bounty on his head.

Zawahiri's terror plot culminated on September 11, 2001, when approximately 3,000 people were killed in the assaults on the World Trade Center and Pentagon twin towers. For many years, it was unknown where he was, although it was assumed that he was hiding somewhere around the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The US had already attempted to kill Zawahiri in January 2006 with a missile strike close to Pakistan's border with Afghanistan.

Notably, Zawahiri had warned US President George Bush on television two weeks after the attack that neither he nor "all powers on earth" could bring his death "one second closer." Although the attack resulted in the deaths of four members of al-Qaeda, Zawahiri lived. A year after the US military left Afghanistan and the Taliban took control of the nation, Zawahiri was sought for death.

Image: AP