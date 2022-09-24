Blinken Advocates For 'peace And Stability' In Taiwan Amid Tensions Between US & China

In the midst of the rising tension in the Asia-Pacific region, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Friday met with Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China and highlighted the need to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Further, this visit came on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City. According to a readout from the spokesperson Ned Price’s office, Blinken spoke on the necessity of keeping lines of communication open and handling the US-China relationship properly, particularly during tense times.

The Secretary also stressed, “the United States is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, consistent with our longstanding one China policy”, as per the readout. Furthermore, he pointed out the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait for the security and development of the region and the world.

Blinken also underlined the consequences if the PRC were to provide support to Russia's invasion of a sovereign state and restated the US' disapproval of Russia's assault against Ukraine. He emphasized that the US is still willing to work with the PRC when their interests coincide.

Additionally, the US has frequently spoken about the China-Taiwan ties. US President Joe Biden stated that the American military would protect Taiwan against a Chinese invasion in an interview with CBS on September 19 as part of its "60 Minutes" program.

Jinping instructed his country's military to get ready to invade Taipei by 2027: US

In the meantime, a senior US intelligence officer has earlier stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed his country's military to get ready to invade Taipei by 2027. CNN reported that David Cohen of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), whose assessment states Jinping urged the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) to build the capability to take its neighbouring island country, provided the big discovery. According to the CIA officer, the plan has not yet been put into effect.

According to media reports, Cohen said, "He has not made the decision to do that, but he has asked his military to put him in a position where if that's what he wanted to do, he would be able to. It's still the assessment of the IC as a whole that Xi's interest in Taiwan is to get control through non-military means".

Besides this, the Chinese Armed Forces have been directed by President Jinping to concentrate more on war planning. On September 21, he delivered these statements in Beijing while speaking at a conference on military reform and national defence. High-ranking members of the Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC), the People's Armed Police Force, and military academies were reportedly present at the meeting.

(Image: AP)