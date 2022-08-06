Blinken Dials Armenian PM, Azerbaijani Prez Over Nagorno-Karabakh; Calls For De-escalation

Amid a fresh outbreak of fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and urged restraint. Blinken’s call for de-escalation in the reignited conflict, which has lasted for several decades now, came after Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry on Wednesday accused Armenia of grossly violating the ceasefire and killing one soldier. Baku said that its forces quelled an Armenian attempt to capture a hill in an area controlled by Russian peacekeeping forces.

Following Blinken’s call with Azerbaijani President, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price spokesperson said, “Secretary Blinken called for de-escalation and urged direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve issues related to, or resulting from, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

On the US Secretary of State’s call with Pashinyan, Price said that Blinken assured the Armenian PM “that the United States is watching the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh closely. He urged direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve issues related to, or resulting from, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Assured @PresidentAZ Ilham Aliyev that the United States is ready to engage with and facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia to help achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 5, 2022

Spoke with Armenian Prime Minister @NikolPashinyan today on the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. I urged continued restraint and direct dialogue with Azerbaijan to resolve these issues. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 5, 2022

The disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has been a flashpoint for about 30 years between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a war in 1994. In September 2020, Azerbaijan and Armenian forces fought a war over the mountainous region. At the time, Azerbaijan won back a part of the territory. Subsequently, a Russia-brokered ceasefire was also signed.

However, violence flared in recent days, and both sides have accused each other of breaching the ceasefire. On Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry accused Armenia of sabotaging the ceasefire and further demanded the disarmament of “illegal Armenian formations”. Following the recent developments, Pashinyan posted a separate update on his phone call with Blinken and said that he "reaffirmed Armenia՚s position on regional peace and stability".

On a phone conversation with @SecBlinken, we discussed the recent days’ tensions in Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan's deviation from the provisions of the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020. I reaffirmed Armenia՚s position on regional peace and stability. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) August 5, 2022

Russia accuses Azerbaijan of breaching the ceasefire

Russia accused the Azerbaijani Armed Forces of breaching the ceasefire in the mountainous zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In the report on the activities of Russian peacekeepers in the separatist region, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Azerbaijan’s forces violated the ceasefire in the area of the height of Sarybaba. Earlier, clashes were reported between Armenia and Azerbaijan leaving at least three soldiers dead as the decades-old conflict reignited.

Russian Defence Ministry said, “The situation in the zone of responsibility of the contingent is aggravated. In the area of the height of Sarybaba, the ceasefire regime was breached by the armed forces of Azerbaijan,” as per Sputnik.

“The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, is taking measures to stabilize the situation,” it added.

