Blinken Dials Netanyahu, Reiterates Support For Two-state Solution For Israel & Palestine

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the Israel-Palestine conflict over the phone with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday. The US Department of State informed that Blinken had discussed the conflict in a separate phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also on Saturday. Blinken, on the call with Netanyahu, reiterated the US support "for a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability".

"The Secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions. The Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed broader regional challenges, including the threats posed by Iran, and the Secretary underscored our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security," Ned Price, the US Department of State spokesperson said in the statement.

Price said that Blinken and Abbas "discussed efforts to improve the quality of life of the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom," with Blinken reiterating "US commitment to a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability."

Blinken's visit to Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 31 wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank with no visible signs of progress toward halting one of the deadliest outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years.

The anemic outcome highlighted what appears to be the limited influence the Biden administration has over Israel’s new government, which is dominated by hard-line nationalists who oppose concessions toward the Palestinians, reported AP. But it also reflected a years-long process that has turned the U.S. into little more than a conflict manager — drawing Palestinian accusations that Washington is a dishonest broker with a bias toward Israel.

Blinken arrived in the region at a particularly tense time — ending a month in which 35 Palestinians and seven Israelis were killed.

Speaking to reporters before returning to the U.S., Blinken said both sides had voiced their readiness to restore calm and that he had instructed two senior officials to remain in the region. “Restoring calm is our immediate task. But over the longer term, we have to do more than just lower tensions,” he said.

(with AP inputs)