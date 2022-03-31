Blinken, EAM Jaishankar Discuss Indo-pacific & Worsening Humanitarian Situation In Ukraine

As the Russia Ukraine war continues a month after its commencement, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to review regional priorities, including the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine. According to US Dept of State Spokesperson Ned Price, both the leaders spoke about various issues, including developments in the war. EAM S Jaishankar informed that he also discussed the bilateral cooperation between India and the US during the conversation with the Secretary of State.

Speaking about the conversation between the two leaders, Ned Price said, “Antony Blinken spoke with EAM Jaishankar today to review regional priorities, including the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and our shared efforts to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected.” The talk comes amid rising global tensions over the worsening condition of the war in Ukraine.

Today, @SecBlinken had a call with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to discuss our partnership and shared commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region. https://t.co/5qwIliJFjM — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 30, 2022

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar also took to his Twitter handle to brief about the conversation he had with the US Secretary of State. Speaking about the meet, he said, “Had a useful conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation. Discussed developments pertaining to the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and the global economy.”

US hasn't seen 'signs of real seriousness' from Russia

Interestingly, the talk between the US and Indian diplomats came a day after Blinken asserted that Russia has shown ‘no real sincerity’ about pursuing peace in Ukraine. His statement came amid rumours that Russia and Ukraine made considerable progress towards a peace agreement at talks in Istanbul on Tuesday. Blinken's remarks also came just hours after Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Russia will fundamentally reduce military activity in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

The Russian minister had also claimed that both sides were making progress toward a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Following this, the State Secretary urged the Russian side to end the aggression now and pull back its forces. Blinken suggested that the announced pullbacks in Kyiv and Chernihiv may be intended to "deflect and deceive" Russia's true objectives.

Meanwhile, during a press conference, the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on Tuesday said that Moscow urges the US to return to a non-politicised, professional dialogue on nuclear security. This came after experts claimed that the relationships between the United States and Russia have hit a new low due to the ongoing war. The recent statement by US President Joe Biden that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in office" is the latest evidence of how much the two countries have fallen apart.

Image: AP