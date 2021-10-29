Blinken, France's Le Drian Discuss NATO-EU Cooperation, Sahel, Indo-Pacific Over Phone

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Thursday, held a virtual conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian wherein he discussed a myriad range of issues including bolstering bilateral ties and countering terror threats, especially in the Sahel region. Notably, the discussion came just a day ahead of a meeting between Presidents of both the countries- Joe Biden and Emanuel Macron-in Rome.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told a media briefing that discussion aimed at deepening cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific region and jointly countering terrorism, especially in the ISIS-controlled Sahel Region. In addendum, both the officials also discussed challenges and security issues faced by NATO and Europe. It is imperative to note that just last Friday, Biden had dialled Macron, deliberating upon security threats, their upcoming meeting amongst others issues of mutual interest.

Important call today with French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian on continued cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. We also discussed our ongoing counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel as well as NATO-EU cooperation. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 28, 2021

President Biden looks forward to meeting with Macron: WH

In an earlier statement, White House said, “President Biden looks forward to the meeting with President Macron in Rome later this month, where they will continue the conversation, take stock of the many areas of US-France cooperation, and reinforce our shared interests and common values as we take on challenges and opportunities together."

France calls back its US Envoy

The phone conversation came days after France called back Philippe Etienne, its ambassador to the US, due to a dispute between France and Australia over a US submarine contract (AUKUS), according to a report by Sputnik. When French ambassador Etienne arrived at Dulles International Airport in Washington on 29 September, he refused to answer journalists' questions.

It came after Australia abandoned a $66 billion submarine deal with France in favour of a collaboration with the US and the UK under the AUKUS trilateral security alliance. The decision was viewed as a "stab in the back" by France, which also summoned its ambassador from Australia. Following a phone call with United States' President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to send Etienne back to Washington. Recently, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, to discuss the problem and said that restoring trust between the two countries "will require time and action."

Image: AP