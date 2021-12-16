Blinken Meets Malaysian FM, Discusses Myanmar Crisis; Pledges To Exert Pressure On Junta

Amid the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and discussed the humanitarian crisis. According to a statement released by the US Department of State, both the diplomats held an extensive discussion on several issues including, the Myanmar military coup, challenges to democracy and human rights, and the South China sea. During the meeting, the US diplomat affirmed that the United States continues to engage with their Malaysian partners to strengthen the rule of law, accountability, human rights.

Read the tweet of Blinken here:

Good to meet with Malaysian Foreign Minister @SaifuddinABD. We discussed Burma, challenges to democracy and human rights, the U.S. commitment to peace and stability in the South China Sea, our support for Malaysia’s leadership in the region, and expanding our relationship. pic.twitter.com/Ti6iuMIQ9Z — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 15, 2021

It is to mention that the military leadership has been facing both global and domestic pressure to step down since they ousted a democratically elected Prime Minister earlier in February this year. During the discussion, both the diplomats anticipated that the crisis in the country will worsen further, despite mounting pressure from the international communities. "In 10 months since the military coup, the crisis only continued to worsen. We have repeatedly condemned horrific and widespread violence perpetrated by the Burmese junta against the people of Burma. We've not only spoken out but taken various actions, tried to exert pressure on the junta to change course," the US Department of State said in a statement.

"We've worked in close coordination and collaboration with countries in the region, including the countries in ASEAN itself as an institution, with the objective of seeking the release of all those who are unjustly detained, including Aung San Suu Kyi, allowing unhindered humanitarian access because the humanitarian crisis has gotten worse, and of course, returning Burma to its democratic path," added the statement.

More than 1,300 were killed in the deadly clash

Notably, the military takeover met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces who routinely fire live ammunition into crowds. According to a tally kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, at least 1,300 people have been killed in the protest. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas. Apart from the military junta, the country has also been reeling under the worst phase of COVID-19.

(With input from ANI)

Image: Twitter/Antony Blinken