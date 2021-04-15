Blinken Visits Afghanistan Day After Troop Withdrawal Announcement, Reiterates Support

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Thursday, just hours after President Joe Biden announced a complete withdrawal of American troops from the war torn state by September. In Kabul, the top diplomat reiterated the US’ commitment to helping the Ghani government pull out of the country from decades of war with Taliban militias. Dubbing US-Afghan partnership as “changing but enduring,” Blinken held talks with Islamic Republic’s President Ashraf Ghani, Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliations well as members of Afghan Civil society.

“I wanted to demonstrate with my visit the ongoing commitment of the United States to the Islamic Republic and the people of Afghanistan," Blinken said as he met Ghani at the presidential palace in Kabul. “The partnership is changing, but the partnership is enduring.”

'US wants peace'

Later, the State Department in a press statement echoed Biden’s stance asserting that the US stood in complete support of the President of Afghanistan and desired a “peaceful and prosperous” future for all the Afghan residents. “Secretary Blinken and [Afghan President Ashraf Ghani] discussed our shared investment in Afghanistan and the importance of preserving the gains of the last twenty years, especially in building a strong civil society and protecting the rights of women and girls," the department added. "They also discussed counter-terrorism cooperation and our shared commitment to ensure al-Qa'ida never regains a foothold in Afghanistan."

At present, at least 2,500 US troops are stationed in different parts of war torn Afghanistan. Following Joe Biden’s announcement, foreign troops under NATO command have also agreed to withdraw. Meanwhile, there has been a marked increase in violence with emboldened Taliban carrying out bombings and assassinations ever since the announcement of pull out was made.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has rejected the United States plan to restore peace in Afghanistan and they have also firmly opposed the proposed delay in the withdrawal of the American troops. Taliban's website Islamic Emirate has released a statement against the US President's decision of violating the Doha agreement. They have warned that the attacks will resume if the occupying forces do not leave on the specified date. They have also mentioned that the group will not abide by the agreement if one party violates it by extending the deadline. They further warned that the responsibility of the violence caused will be on the party that violates the agreement.

Image Credits: Associated Press