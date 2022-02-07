Blinken's Visit To Australia For QUAD Meet Irks China: 'Targeting Beijing US Top Priority'

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Australia to attend the QUAD foreign ministers’ meet amid the Ukraine crisis, has raised eyebrows for experts in China who said that the US official’s visit shows Washington is still placing targeting Beijing on its top priority. Blinken choosing to visit Australia for QUAD Security Dialogue with the foreign ministers of the mechanism even though all eyes are on the Moscow-Kyiv tensions implies that the focal point of US strategy targeting China remains unchanged, said Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, as quoted by Global Times on Sunday.

According to Chinese state media, another expert, Li Haidong, a professor from the Institute of International Relations of China Foreign Affairs University, said that one of the most important items for the upcoming QUAD FMs meet is whether Washinton will promote agendas such as economy within the QUAD mechanism as US President Joe Biden administration indicated in 2021 that the US deeply believes every agenda could be taken to launch competition with China.

Further, Li also noted the range of uncertainties over whether the assumption from the United States can be realised as it has wished and if the United States can consolidate the QUAD security dialogue mechanism and run it efficiently, stated the report. Meanwhile, Xin predicted it is likely that the Quad will release a statement on China’s ‘internal’ issues such as Taiwan and South China Sea according to its usual norm of QUAD statements.

Blinken to travel to Australia from 9-12 Feb

Xin and Li’s remarks were reported by Global Times as US Secretary of State Blinken is set to travel to Australia from 9 to 12 February to attend the fourth QUAD Foreign Ministers Ministerial Meeting hosted by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. The US Assistant Secretary Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Ktitenbrink said, “One of the primary purposes of Secretary Blinken’s trip is to attend the fourth QUAD foreign ministers ministerial in Melbourne, Australia, which is being hosted by his good friend and partner, Foreign Minister Marise Payne. This is the first QUAD get-together since President Biden hosted leaders at the White House last September.”

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) is an essential group that was initially created as an informal alliance to collaborate on disaster relief efforts. In 2007, the then Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe formalised the alliance with an aim to establish an Asian Arc of Democracy. However, it was stalled due to a lack of cohesion among the members and the accusations that the group was basically an anti-China bloc. However, when China’s threat emerged again in 2017, the four nations -- India, Japan, Australia and the United States affirmed their stance on the QUAD.

