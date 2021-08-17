Bob Dylan Sued For Allegedly Sexually Abusing 12-yr-old Girl In 1965

American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965. A woman sued Dylan in New York court under the State's Child Victims Act on August 16, alleging that the rock legend sexually assaulted her "multiple times," about 60 years ago. The lawsuit against Dylan accused him of exploiting her over a period of two months.

The plaintiff, identified as "J.C." claimed that Dylan molested her under the influence of alcohol, drugs and forced her into intaking the same. J.C. now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut. The lawsuit against Dylan has claimed that Dylan “exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.,” the RollingStone reported.

As per the reports, J.C. in her statement asserted that the incidents took place in Dylan's then residence at Hotel Chelsea in New York. As a result of the alleged abuse, J.C. also “sustained physical and psychological injuries,' the lawsuit added. "Some or all of these injuries are of a permanent and lasting nature.” J.C.'s statement lawsuit mentioned. The plaintiff is "seeking compensatory damages for an unspecified amount to be determined by a jury at trial," the suit added.

The alleged assault case was filed against Dylan in New York court just in time the window for filing claims under State's Child Victims Act closed. As per the Act, any victim - irrespective of age - can file a lawsuit against an assaulter. The law was enacted in 2019 to protect children against their childhood abusers.

Dylan's spokesperson declares the claim "untrue"

Meanwhile, talking about the lawsuit, Dylan's representative asserted that claims against the 80-year-old are "untrue." He also added that the defendant will "vigorously" counter the plaintiff's charges at the court.

The current lawsuit comes at the heels of the previously dismissed "fraud" claim against Dylan over royalties connected to his 1976 album, Desire. The lawsuit was filed by the widow of one of Dylan’s co-writers, Jacques Levy. As per the claimant, according to the plaintiff, Levy had a deal with Dylan for a share in the revenue generated by the songs they wrote together, and thus was entitled to a $300 million publishing deal. The suit was dismissed by the judge.

Bob Dylan, born Robert Allen Zimmerman, is famous for albums like Blowin' In the Wind, End of the Line, Like a Rolling Stone. He also won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016. Dylan lived his Golden Period from 1980-1985. Over his six decades of career, Dylan has sold over 125 million records.

Image: AP/representative