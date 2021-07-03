Boeing 737 Cargo Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Water Off Hawaii; Crew Rescued

The US National Aviation Administration said a decades-old Boeing Co (BA.N) 737-200 cargo plane with two people on board made an emergency nighttime landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early on Friday, July 2. According to preliminary information, both crew members were rescued. The FAA said in a statement that the pilots had reported engine issues and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the plane in the water. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct an investigation.

Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing

Transair Flight 810 took off from Honolulu at 1:33 a.m. local time heading for Maui's Kahului airport but swiftly returned to Honolulu. The Coast Guard was dispatched shortly after to reports of a plane crash south of Oahu, with two individuals on board. A Coast Guard helicopter located the debris field around 2:30 a.m. and discovered one of the crew members clinging to the plane's tail. That victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

According to a US Coast Guard official, the other survivor was discovered on top of some floating items and was picked up by a Honolulu Fire Department rescue boat for delivery to land. Medical personnels were evaluating both of them, and their current status was unknown. Boeing said it was keeping a close eye on the situation and was in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board. According to FAA records, the plane was built by Boeing in 1975. Pacific Western Airlines received the jet first, and it joined Transair's fleet in 2014.

Boeing 737 emergency landing in Hawaii

In an email, US Coast Guard Lt. Commander Karin Evelyn stated they received a report of a downed inter-island transport jet around 1:40 a.m. A Coast Guard helicopter saw the debris field and two persons in the sea about an hour later, Evelyn said. Evelyn added that one victim was put into the chopper and flown to Queens Medical Center in good condition. The other person, who was likewise in good health, was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department, she said. According to Evelyn, the plane debris is still present, and the Coast Guard will assess the pollution at first light.

According to Hawaii News Now, the collision occurred roughly 2 miles (3 kilometres) from Kalaeloa Airport, according to the state Department of Transportation. The National Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation.

Picture Credit: PTI/Unsplash